Wed Mar 13, 2024 06:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 07:06 PM

We're trying to communicate with the pirates: foreign minister

Wed Mar 13, 2024 06:59 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 07:06 PM

Bangladesh is trying to communicate with the pirates, believed to be Somalians, of the hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today.

"We are trying to communicate with the pirates via a second party," he said after attending a programme at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University today.

"Intelligence agencies are working on the matter. The prime minister is very concerned over the incident," he said.

He added, "We have already contacted with the different countries."

"Earlier a ship belonging to the same company was taken over by pirates. The ship was recovered three months later."

Dhaka University's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies arranged the programme on "Empowering future: Invest in women towards Smart Bangladesh".

Suspected Somali pirates yesterday hijacked the ship, earlier known as Golden Hawk, with 23 Bangladeshi crew members in the Indian ocean, according to SR Shipping Limited.

push notification