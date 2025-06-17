We’ll maintain int’l standards for justice

Says new ICT-2 chairman

Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, the newly appointed chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-2, said the tribunal would continue its proceedings without fear or bias, maintaining international standards of justice.

"I can assure [you], without fear, we will try to ensure justice maintaining international standards…," said Justice Nozrul during his felicitation programme at the tribunal in Dhaka.

He added, "This tribunal is not the same as other legal institutes…"

Joining the programme, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman echoed the same expectations.

"The trial process must be transparent so that no questions are raised internationally," he said.

He added, "The people of this country deserve justice for the injustices they have endured over the past 17 years."

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam and a team of prosecutors were present at the courtroom.

On May 8, the law ministry appointed former High Court Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury as the chair of the ICT-2, and named former district and sessions judge Manjurul Bashid and current Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir as its members.

Additionally, the registrar's office of ICT yesterday published notices in two newspapers asking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to appear before it on June 24.

In connection with a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising, the registrar's office published the notices in two newspapers -- one English and one Bangla -- declaring both the accused absconding.

It said the two must appear before the tribunal on June 24.

If they fail to do so, the court will appoint defence counsel on their behalf and begin proceedings in their absentia, ICT Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said yesterday.