Weight tampering at Benapole port: Scammers go scot-free

The Bangladesh Land Port authorities held no one responsible for the weight tampering of imported goods at its weighbridge scales, more than six months after the massive scam was unearthed.

The port authorities transferred 17 officials over their suspected involvement in the forgery, but have yet to take any departmental or legal action against them.

Benapole is the country's largest land port handling thousands of tonnes of imported goods from India every day. Last year, the revenue earnings from this port hit around Tk 6,000 crore, but sources said the scammers may have dodged about Tk 2,000 crore in duties last year alone.

"Many influential people are behind the forgery," said Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of Bangladesh Land Port Authority, without giving any details.

However, the port authorities' own investigation has failed to identify the scammers who exploited the loopholes in the automated system by penetrating the port server using IDs and passwords of some port officials.

THE SCAM

It all began in 2020 when an automated system was introduced after three years of piloting to bring pace in the port activities.

The computerised system was connected to the weighbridge scales, which measure the trucks or lorries loaded with imported goods.

After calculating the net weight of the goods by deducting the vehicle's weight, the software would save the data to its server and auto-generate a weight report for customs duty purposes.

But soon after the system was introduced, a syndicate comprising land port and customs officials, importers and C&F agents found some loopholes in the system and started tampering with the weight, documents show.

This allowed importers to bring in goods way beyond their declaration without paying the duties, and make huge money in the process.

Documents obtained by The Daily Star show the manipulation was done in two ways. First, the syndicate members tampered the weight by placing the trucks in wrong positions on the weighbridge scales 4, 5, and 6 or even by altering the trucks.

In case they failed to take the desired weight at the weighbridge scales, the syndicate members would use the admin ID and password to edit the weight and erase old weight data from the backend of the software to avoid getting caught, said an IT expert, who was a member of the investigation committee formed by the land port authorities in July last year.

The admin ID holders used to control the computers at the port to edit and erase data from the backend using "Any Desk" software remotely, the expert said.

Pointing out some loopholes in the system, the IT expert said the software lacked simple security measures such as unique user IDs for officials and multiple authentication systems.

"Now it is almost impossible to track down the versions of the weight they had deleted or tampered with since the software keeps no database logs," he said, adding that the software operated with a standalone server, which is a major flaw.

HOW IT CAME TO LIGHT

On July 12, the port authorities caught an outsider at weighbridge-5, where Jaberi Billah, a traffic inspector at Benapole port, was in charge. The outsider was using Jaberi's user ID.

Four days later, Jaberi filed a complaint, saying his user ID has been hacked and that someone was using it for weight tampering, prompting the port authorities to form a probe committee.

Sources said Jaberi filed the complaint to save himself.

Over the last six months, Benapole Customs wrote to the Benapole port authorities on multiple occasions seeking information about 60 consignments, each of which had two weight reports.

The Customs authorities also expressed dissatisfaction that the port authorities did not patch the software, including for preservation of all records in the database.

"A section of customs and land port officials, importers and C&F agents are dodging customs duties, capitalising on the glitches in the automation system," one of the letters read.

Benapole Customs House Commissioner Abdul Hakim said a standard feature of any software is that when any data is archived on the server, it cannot be erased or deleted. From the stored data, IT experts can detect any error or manipulation in the system and track down the person responsible.

"We came to know that Benapole land port data are not stored properly. So, we sent letters to the port authorities to reconfigure and rectify the software," he said.

Akter Unnesa Sheuli, director (traffic), Bangladesh Land Port Authority, who was head of the probe committee, said they failed to hunt down the manipulators since they deleted their digital footprints from the software.

"We have found proof of manipulation at the weighbridge scales and made several recommendations to make the system error free," she added.

Port authority Chairman Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said they already spoke with the government's ICT division to fix the flaws.

UNDER SCANNER

Benapole Customs is now separately investigating a number of suspects, including importers, C&F agents, operators, supervisors, and those with admin login access to the software.

A committee formed by the intelligence and investigation wing of Benapole Customs has already grilled some port officials, including Md Hossain Ali Foyjul and Mohammad Moinul Islam, about incidents of some specific duty evasion through weight tampering.

Traffic Inspector Jaberi Billah, now posted at Jamalpur land port, and dismissed traffic inspector Abdul Kader Gilani are due to appear before the committee today.

Weighbridge scale 4, once operated by Gilani, is being investigated over six weight reports relating to three consignments.

In August last year, Gilani was fired for his involvement in a separate scam where more than Tk 12 lakh in land port charges were misappropriated by writing off the information of around 11 vehicles at Akhaura land port in 2016-2017.

Weighbridge scale 5, which Jaberi used to operate, was compromised after an outsider was in possession of Jaberi's user ID and password.

Weighbridge scale 6, known as the transhipment yard, was operated without specific IDs for traffic inspectors, making it a hotspot for weight tampering, especially for perishable items.

Traffic Inspector and CBA Secretary Saiful Islam Sagir, CBA President Jahangir Alam, Kamrul Hasan Palash and Khoda Box Liton operated this scale for long since its inauguration.

Besides, two outsiders, Billah Hossain and Anwarul, were involved in handling the three scales in question on behalf of port officials, according to internal documents.

Monirul Islam, deputy director (traffic), who was responsible for the operation of all the weighbridge scales at the port when the scam was underway, stopped receiving phone calls after he was asked to comment.

Primary investigations by the port authorities also reveal that admin IDs of two officials -- Md Ali Hossain Foyjul, assistant programmer of the Land Port Authority, and Shahadat Hossain, project coordinator of DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Limited -- were used for weight tampering.

Foyjul, who was on the probe committee, shrugged off the responsibility.

Before his transfer to Dhaka, Foyjul was in charge of the Benapole Land Port's automation system as its sole IT expert since its introduction.

Shahadat, who has since been withdrawn over the scam, admitted to having the admin ID for maintenance purposes but denied having any involvement in the weight tampering.