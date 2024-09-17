We were arrested for demanding independent police commission, 2 cops tell court

They were arrested in a CSA case for 'tarnishing police's image on Facebook'

Two police personnel yesterday told a Dhaka court that they were arrested for demonstrating for an independent police commission.

Constable Soaibur Rahman, 32, was arrested from Jashore Police Lines around 6:30am, while nayek Sajib Sarker, 27, was arrested from Razarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka around 1:30pm yesterday, according to a police forwarding report submitted before the court.

In the afternoon, police produced Soaibur, one of the representatives of protesting police members, and nayek Sajib Sarker before the court seeking a 10-day remand in the case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station under the Cyber Security Act for tarnishing image of the force through making provocative posts on Facebook.

Photo: Emrul Hasan Bappi

"We did not commit any crimes. Is it our crime to ask for an independent police commission?" said Soaibur Rahman during a remand hearing in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act.

After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain placed the duo on a three-day remand for interrogation in the case.

"We protected Razarbagh Police Lines when there were no senior police officials to direct us after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5. But we are arrested now," Sajib told the court during the hearing.

"I was on duty, sir. I was called and arrested and brought to court," he said.

Constable Soaibur said, "We spoke against former IGP, former commissioner. We didn't speak against you [incumbent officials].

"I was arrested as I had a photo with Habib sir [former DMP commissioner]. I am a theatre activist. Once, he attended our programme as a chief guest. The photo was captured," he also said.

Both cops also claimed before the magistrate that they were not allowed to contact their families till now.

The magistrate then ordered a police official to give his phone to them through which they talked to their family members in court.

Yesterday, SM Amit Hasan Mahmud, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur Police Station, filed the case.