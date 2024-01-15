'We may turn into an uncivilised nation if these incidents continue'

HC says on detainee being put in bar fetters during father's funeral

The High Court today expressed dissatisfaction at the police action of putting Md Nazmul Mridha, a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader of Patuakhali, in bar fetters while he was attending his father's namaz-e-janaza on Saturday.

"If such incidents take place one after another, we may turn into an uncivilised nation," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said.

The bench made the comment after Supreme Court lawyer Kayser Kamal placed a report published on the daily Prothom Alo yesterday (January 14) on the incident of imposing bar fetters on Nazmul.

According to the news report, Nazmul, joint convener of Patuakhali's Mirzaganj upazila JCD, was arrested on December 20 last year in connection with a case filed under the explosive substances act.

The court concerned ordered his release from jail on parole from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on January 13 to attend his father's janaza.

His father Md Motaleb Hossain Mridha died on the night of January 12 while he was receiving treatment in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Police unlocked his handcuff but kept him in bar fetters during the janaza at Subid Ali village in Mirzaganj around 3:00pm on January 13. After the janaza, the accused was taken back to prison, the report said.

Today, barrister Kayser Kamal placed the report before the HC bench and sought necessary directives on the issue on a suo motu (voluntary) move.

The bench asked the lawyer to move a petition before maintaining relevant legal procedures for order.

Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star that he will file a petition with the HC seeking necessary order within this week.