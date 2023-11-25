‘Want nomination, pay Tk 20cr to party fund’

Man, daughter held for duping aspirants

Police have arrested two members of a gang who used to masquerade as senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office to embezzle money from nomination aspirants of Awami League ahead of the upcoming national election.

After a ruling party leader and nomination aspirant filed a complaint in this regard, police arrested the two from Noakhali on Thursday, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said yesterday.

The arrestees are Md Yeasin, 46, and his daughter, Suriya Yasmin, 22.

They used to call the aspirants and say, "We have special instructions for your nomination. For nomination, you have to pay Tk 20 crore to the party fund. Keep the fund ready and submit it soon after getting instructions," said Harun.

The DB chief said both father and daughter are experts in using technology. They saved their numbers on WhatsApp, True Caller, etc, with the names and pictures of senior officials of the PMO.

So whenever they made those calls, the officials' names used to pop up on the screen," he added.

Harun said police recovered several voice call records from the arrestees' phones, in which they were heard identifying themselves as senior officials and seeking money for the nomination.

Investigators said Yeasin used to sell electronic products in Dhaka.

They randomly target politicians from different districts who collected nomination forms and are desperate for nominations, and then used to contact them, promising to secure their nominations, said Harun.

Asked how many people have been embezzled by the gang, Harun said, "We would interrogate the arrestees during remand and then we may be able to say clearly."

"We have arrested several fraud gang members earlier for such fake nomination calls based on complaints," he said.

Harun said people should stay alert of such gangs and inform the police if anyone falls victim to such fraudulence.

"We are investigating whether any other such gangs are active and conducting drives to arrest them," he added.