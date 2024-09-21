Want to leave culture of filing wholesale cases behind: Asif Nazrul

Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul today said the government wants to come out of the culture of filing wholesale cases.

"We want to establish true justice. We want to get out of the culture of filing wholesale cases, using the judiciary to harass people, destroying people's livelihoods, and creating continuous grievances, anger, and discord among people," he said while addressing the judges of the High Court Division.

"People come to the judges asking for justice. They [judges] feel embarrassed. Why do you feel embarrassed? The people seeking justice have come to you after finding no justice elsewhere. How can you feel embarrassed?" he asked.

"You felt embarrassed to accept the appeal of the current Chief Advisor Dr Yunus. Why did you feel that way? Isn't this your duty? Isn't it your constitutional duty? You can listen [hold hearing] and reject it. That's not a problem. Your reputation has been tarnished by some judges," added Asif Nazrul.

"Don't say these things anymore. People are not fools," he also said.

"The fascist government started the culture of false and wholecase cases ... Many have been subjected to that," he added.