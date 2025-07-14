Waiter killed for ‘delay in serving tea’

Suspect held

A restaurant staffer was stabbed to death allegedly following an altercation over delay in serving tea at Kazirbazar in Sylhet city yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Dinar Ahmed Roman, 22, of Shabdulpur village in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila.

Police arrested the suspect, Abbas Mia, 50, of Topkhana area in the city, last evening, said Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ziaul Haque.

Earlier, Roman's brother Reju Miah filed a murder case with the police station, accusing five people, including two-three unnamed individuals.

Quoting witnesses, the OC said a young man entered the eatery in the fish market area yesterday morning to have tea and got into a heated argument with Roman allegedly over a delay in serving tea.

At the time, bystanders and the restaurant owner intervened to calm the situation.

The youth returned shortly afterward with several others and stabbed Roman in the restaurant, OC Ziaul said.

Locals rushed Roman to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Police were conducting a drive to apprehend the other suspects, he added.

Niru Miah, owner of the restaurant, said, "We settled the issue after the youth had an altercation with Roman over a delay in serving tea. But the youth returned with others and stabbed Roman."