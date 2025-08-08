Viral video shows couple handling ‘pistol’ in Gazipur restaurant

Police say it was a toy; man in video already in jail over separate charges

A video showing a young couple handling what appears to be a pistol inside a restaurant in Sreepur, Gazipur, has gone viral on Facebook.

The one-minute-31-second clip, which began circulating online yesterday, shows a young man handing a silver-coloured pistol to a young woman. At one point, the woman points the pistol at him, while he responds by making a shooting gesture with his fingers. The recording appears to have been filmed with the couple's knowledge.

Police have identified the man as Sajjad Hossain Morol Alif, 18, from the MC Bazar area of Telihati union in Sreepur. The woman's identity remains unconfirmed.

Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Abdul Barik told The Daily Star today that the weapon seen in the video was a toy pistol.

"Although this is an old video, it has recently come into our hands," Barik said. "Alif was arrested a few days ago in a case filed for abduction and extortion. He is currently in jail. Legal action will be taken regarding the video."