Viral video of August 5: RAB arrests DB inspector Arafat over piling up bodies on van

Rapid Action Battalion members have arrested DB inspector Arafat Hossain over the incident of piling up and torching bodies near Ashulia Police Station during the mass student movement on August 5.

A team of RAB-3 arrested Arafat, inspector of Dhaka District North Detective Police, from Aftabnagar in Dhaka early today, an official of Rab's Legal and Media wing confirmed it.

A grisly video of several partially covered bloodstained bodies on a van with some policemen standing by has gone viral on social media on August 30, raising questions about possible disrespectful handling of bodies of quota movement victims.

Bodies covered with bedsheets with hands stretched out can be seen in the nearly two-minute video.

Of the policemen standing beside the van, two were wearing police vests and were seen throwing another body onto the piles.

In the video, DB inspector (investigation) Arafat Hossain was seen walking unarmed.

Another video that went viral on social media showed that the bodies on the van were burning while some police men were standing nearby.