Viral video of August 5: Policemen seen piling up bodies on van

Authorities checking authenticity; vow actions

A grisly video of several partially covered bloodstained bodies on a van with some policemen standing by has gone viral on social media, raising questions about possible disrespectful handling of bodies of quota movement victims.

Bodies covered with bedsheets with hands stretched out can be seen in the nearly two-minute video, captured in Savar, making rounds in social media since Friday.

Of the policemen standing beside the van, two were wearing police vests and seen throwing another body onto the piles.

Video of ভ্যানে লাশের স্তূপ করছে পুলিশ, ভাইরাল ভিডিও নিয়ে যা জানা গেল

Police authorities said they have seen the video and are verifying its authenticity.

Authorities have also identified at least one policeman seen in the footage.

Visiting the areas seen in the video and talking to locals, The Daily Star can confirm that the scene of the video was close to Ashulia Police Station in Savar.

Locals said the video was taken on the Plot Road in front of the police station. According to them, the footage may have been captured from a three-storey building just in front of the police station.

They suspect the bodies belonged to the victims who were killed in police firing on August 5, the day Hasina resigned and left the country amid an unprecedented student-led movement.

In the video, Dhaka District North Detective Police (DB) inspector (investigation) Arafat Hossain was seen walking unarmed. Masudur Rahman, officer-in-charge (investigations) of Ashulia Police Station, was also seen in the video.

Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab, OC of Dhaka North (DB) police, confirmed the presence of DB inspector Arafat in the video to The Daily Star yesterday.

He, however, said detectives did not open fire as they did not have the weapons required.

One police member who was present at the scene said that several detectives as well as OC Masudur was present there.

Dhaka District Superintendent of Police Ahmad Mueed said they have seen the footage.

"We have sent the video to the Cybercrime team for identification. We are working to confirm this. If the matter is confirmed, we will take necessary legal actions," he said.

The first 20 seconds of the video shows a body of a young man lying on the road. After around 20 seconds, more bodies were seen stacked on a van with a bloodstained face and hands of two men, likely dead, spread out. The bodies are covered with bedsheets, as two armed policemen stood nearby. At around 35 seconds into the footage, two cops wearing police flak jackets were seen shaking the body of a man lying on the road.

At one point of the video, two men were seen putting a banner over the bodies, apparently to cover them, with six to seven cops standing close by.

During a visit to the area, locals told this correspondent that the video was of the area adjacent to the police station. This correspondent matched the location to the footage.

Fahima Begum, a shopkeeper, identified the place to be just in front of her shop. Billal Hossain, who sells vegetables in a van close by, also confirmed the location.

At least 46 people were killed in violence in Savar on August 5. Many bullet-hit are still receiving treatment in different hospitals.