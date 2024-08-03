Violence over quota protests: 17-year-old injured in previous clash dies at DMCH

Students demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs march near Dhaka University's TSC yesterday afternoon. A young man on wheelchair also joined the procession. Photo: Amran Hossain

A 17-year-old boy, who suffered bullet wounds during the recent clashes centring the quota protests, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early today.

Mohammad Emon, hailing from Cumilla, was shot in Natun Bazar area during the clash between the quota protestors and police on July 19 and was admitted to the hospital.

He breathed his last around 3:00am, according to the hospital's death register and family members.

His sister Tahmina Begum said Emon used to work at a hotel in the capital's Bhatara area. He suffered bullet during the clash between the quota protestors and police on that day.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.