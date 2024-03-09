Violence during SCBA polls: 5 lawyers placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed five lawyers on a three-day remand in connection with a case filed over the Supreme Court Bar Association election violence yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order after Abul Kalam Azad, investigation officer and inspector of detective branch, produced them before the court seeking a 5-day remand, said court sources.

The DB earlier today arrested the five lawyers for their alleged involvement with the chaos, and violence during the vote counting of the 2024-25 election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The arrestees are Advocate Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Advocate Tushar, Advocate Tariqul, Advocate Sumon, and Advocate Usman.

The arrestees are the first information (FIR)-listed accused of the case filed with the Shahbagh Police Station regarding the attack.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, disclosed the arrest today while addressing reporters in Dhaka's Minto Road.

"No one is above the law, no matter how powerful is. After the case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station, DB police started a shadow investigation. Later, five lawyers were arrested from different areas, including Banani in the capital. They are being questioned as to why they caused a scuffle in the country's highest court," said the DB chief.

"We are looking for all those responsible for the incident. Everyone will be brought under the law," Harun said.

He also said that they are interrogating the arrestees and trying to find out who instigated them.

"Those who inspired them for fighting will also be brought to the investigation. It is not a matter of fact how powerful the accused are," he added.

Earlier, the vote counting in the two-day SCBA election was halted yesterday morning following an altercation due to alleged interference from a group of outsiders on behalf of a candidate.

SCBA Chief Election Commissioner Senior Advocate Abul Khair confirmed the development.

The outsiders attacked some lawyers who were present at the polling centre in the SCBA auditorium as the votes were scheduled to be counted there. A lawyer suffered injuries and other lawyers, including candidates and members of the election subcommittee, left the SCBA premises amid a tense situation.