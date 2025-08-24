Violence in CHT: Civilians bear the brunt of armed clashes

Local communities allege police inaction as killings, abductions persist

At around 5:00am on June 6, five-year-old Pragya Chakma was asleep beside his parents in Jarulchhari village, Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila, when a stray bullet tore through his right leg. He survived after treatment at a local health complex. Two others were also injured in the same shooting.

Police said rival armed groups had exchanged fire over territorial dominance. But more than two months later, no one has been arrested.

Pragya was lucky. Many others have not been.

Police data show that between January 2020 and July 2025, at least 34 people were killed, 90 injured, and 49 abducted in clashes between armed groups in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).

Locals say they feel abandoned. "We have called the police for help, but whenever we are in danger, no support comes," said a Chakma woman who runs a restaurant in Assambosti Bazar. "Even after murders or rapes, arrests are rare — and if they happen, the accused soon walk free."

Rangamati Superintendent of Police SM Forhad Hossain rejected the allegations. "Incidents usually happen in remote border areas. Whenever we get information, we act quickly, often in joint operations with BGB and the army," he said. "Our first priority is saving lives. We don't see Pahari or Bangalee -- only members of the public."

Law enforcement sources said that armed groups in the CHT lure recruits with monthly salaries ranging from Tk 2,000-15,000, along with rations and medical support. Leaving the groups is often impossible. "Anyone who tries risks being killed or abducted," said a former member.

UPDF spokesperson Angya Marma insisted that full implementation of the CHT Peace Accord is the only way forward. "If it is implemented and still peace does not come, then responsibility lies with the state and law enforcers," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habib Ullah acknowledged increased activity by armed groups but maintained the situation remains under control.

"Thanks to coordinated efforts of security forces, law and order in Rangamati has not faced significant disruption," he said.

For families like Pragya's, however, peace remains elusive. Their village, like many across the hills, continues to live under the shadow of gunfire.