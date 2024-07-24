Violence centring quota protest: Four more hurt in earlier clashes die

Four more people, including a six-year-old child, who sustained injuries during clashes centring the quota reform movement earlier, died in different hospitals today.

They are Riya Gope, six, of Narayanganj's Nayamati area; Sajidur Rahman Omar, 22, an IT technician in the capital's Demra; and Shahjahan, a salesman in Mohakhali, according to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's death register and the victims' family members.

The other is Tuhin Ahmed, 26, who died in Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital early today.

Riya sustained bullet injuries during a clash on Friday as she, along with others, went to the roof of their four-storey building to see what was happening. She was immediately admitted to DMCH, where she died today, his father Dipak Kumar Gope told The Daily Star.

Sajidur sustained bullet wounds during clashes in Konapara area in Demra on Sunday, while Shahjahan was injured on Friday during a clash at the Mohakhali level-crossing, police and family members said.

Meanwhile, Tuhin Ahmed, 26, was shot during clashes between agitators and law enforcers in Savar on Sunday, reports our Savar correspondent.

Yousuf Ali, the hospital's duty manager, confirmed the death.

With today's count, at least 154 were killed since last Tuesday, when six people were killed in clashes between agitators, law enforcers, and ruling party activists.

At least 30 people died on Thursday, 66 on Friday, 25 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday, six on Monday and three on Tuesday.

The overall death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members and ruling party activists, may be higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.