Violence around CU: Banned BCL men among 1,095 sued

800-1,000 unidentified people were also made accused

FILE PHOTO: Students of Chittagong University rush inside the campus through Gate No-2 to take shelter as locals hurl brickbats at them during fresh clashes on August 31, after an overnight confrontation. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Chittagong University authorities yesterday lodged a case accusing 1,095 people, including activists of the banned Chhatra League, over a clash between students and villagers, which left at least 240 injured on August 31.

Abdur Rahim, Deputy Registrar (security) of the CU, filed the case with the Hathazari Police Station naming 95 accused, said Abu Mohammed Kawsar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Apart from that, the CU security department lodged a general diary (GD) with the police station in connection with looting sharp weapons, which were seized from different halls after August 5 last year, from its security lockers during the violence.

Apart from them, 800-1,000 unidentified people were also accused, the OC said.

He said, "The university administration lodged case of attempted murder ... Police registered the case and have started an investigation. However, no one has been arrested in this connection so far."

The OC declined to disclose the political affiliation of the accused, but campus and police sources said names of local Jubo League and BCL leaders and activists were mentioned in the FIR.

CU Gate No 1 area's Jubo League leader Md Hanif, 40, and his three brothers -- Iqbal, Rezaul, and Sarwar -- who are also affiliated with BCL and AL, were named in the FIR, they said.

Hanif and his brothers used to control the broadband internet business in the university area until October last year.

Another FIR accused, Suman Mamun, is a former BCL leader of CU, said campus sources.

At least 240 people were injured during two rounds of clashes between villagers and the students. The violence was sparked by an alleged assault on a female student Saturday night and flared on Sunday.

In total, 14 students are undergoing treatment in three hospitals in the port city. Of them, two students are in the ICU.