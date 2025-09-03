Violence against journos doubled in August

HRSS says 72 media professionals were affected

Violence against journalists doubled in August 2025, according to the latest monthly report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

It recorded 39 incidents that affected at least 72 journalists. Among them, one was murdered, 33 were injured, five assaulted, 11 threatened, and one arrested. Two journalists were charged in a case, while 19 others were dismissed from their jobs.

The month saw two particularly shocking cases: on August 7, Md Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 38, of Protidiner Kagoj, was hacked to death in Gazipur, and on August 22, the body of senior journalist Bibhu Ranjan Sarker, assistant editor of Ajker Patrika, was recovered from the Meghna river.

HRSS also documented 67 incidents of political violence that left four people killed and at least 514 injured last month. Most clashes originated from power struggles, internal feuds, rallies, extortion, and office takeovers.

According to HRSS, BNP-related violence accounted for 34 incidents of internal conflict, leaving 373 injured and two dead. In addition, nine clashes between BNP and Awami League supporters left two dead and 38 injured.

Six clashes between BNP and Jamaat resulted in 36 injuries. Police action against Gono Odhikar Parishad left another 30 injured.

The report further added that attacks by unidentified groups on political workers left eight killed and 38 injured, while over 50 party offices, homes, vehicles, and businesses were vandalised, set on fire, or looted.

HRSS documented 38 incidents of mob violence in August, in which 25 people were killed and 39 were injured.

Victims included two men beaten to death in Sirajganj on August 5 over theft allegations, and a 15-year-old boy killed in Chattogram on August 22.

In addition, on August 15, several people were beaten at Dhanmondi 32, while on August 29, former minister Abdul Latif Siddique and others were harassed during an event at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The report said there were 11 incidents of border killings and pushbacks along the India border. These left four Bangladeshis shot dead, eight injured, and 11 arrested by India's Border Security Force.

The report documented two deaths in law enforcement custody and two more in police chases.

In addition, 10 deaths in prisons were reported nationwide, including three convicts and seven detainees.

The report documented 20 incidents of workers' rights violations, in which two workers were killed and 30 were injured.

Besides, 21 workers died in workplace accidents due to unsafe conditions.

In August, at least 159 women and girls were victims of abuse. Sixty-four were raped, of whom 33 were under the age of 18. Of the rape incidents, 18 were gang-raped, and three were killed after rape.

A total of 26 cases of sexual harassment were recorded, including 12 child victims. One woman was killed and three were injured over dowry disputes.

Meanwhile, 30 women were killed in domestic violence, 13 were injured, and 20 died by suicide.

The report also recorded 133 cases of child abuse. Of them, 17 children were killed, while 116 were physically or mentally tortured.