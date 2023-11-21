Violation Of Directive: SC summons IG prisons, home secy

The Supreme Court has summoned Inspector General of Prisons ASM Anisul Haque and Home Secretary (Security Service Division) Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury for violating its directive to promote six prison officials to the posts of senior jail superintendent.

The apex court yesterday ordered the IG prisons and home secretary to appear before it at 9:00am on December 4 to hear their explanations for not complying with its directives.

Petitioners' lawyer Ibrahim Khalil said the Appellate Division, in a verdict on April 7, last year, directed the authorities concerned to promote six prisons officials to the posts of senior jail superintendent under the Recruitment Rules of 1984.

The six officials are Md Gias Uddin Bhuiyan, Iqbal Kabir Chowdhury, Md Anwaruzzaman, Munir Ahmed, Md Bazlur Rashid Akanda and Nurunnabi Bhuiyan.

As the authorities did not give promotion to the six in compliance with the SC directive, all of them, except Anwaruzzaman, filed separate contempt of court petitions with this court against the IG prisons and the home secretary concerned.

On November 6, the Appellate Division gave them two weeks' time to implement its directives.

The IG prisons and home secretary today submitted a compliance report through lawyer Shafiqul Islam to the Appellate Division, saying that there is no scope for giving promotion to the six officials, lawyer Ibrahim Khalil said, adding that it is a contempt of court.