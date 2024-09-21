Vested groups trying to destabilise the situation: advisers

Three advisers today visited Rangamati and Khagrachhari and pointed out that vested groups were trying to destabilise the situation with a view to putting the interim government in an awkward situation.

Asking everyone to remain vigilant, they assured the locals that a high-level committee would be formed to investigate all incidents that took place in the past three days and wrongdoers would be brought to justice, said a press release of the chief adviser's office today.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives AF Hassan Ariff, and Adviser for CHT Affairs Supradip Chakma visited Rangamati and Khagrachhari today.

They discussed the law-and-order situation with locals and officials concerned days after four people were killed in clashes in the region.

They met with local political leaders, elites, business or trade body representatives, media representatives, law enforcement agencies, and district council representatives at Rangamati and Khagrachhari district headquarters.

The advisers listened to the concerns expressed by the participants on the sudden deterioration of the situation following the murder of a person in mob beating at Khagrachhari on 18 September.

The advisors expressed their deepest condolences for those who lost their lives, and they stressed the importance of maintaining harmony, empathy, and peaceful coexistence between all communities, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity.

It was pointed out that the onus of responsibility for maintaining harmony and peace in the area lies on the local leaders, who must henceforth perform their due role.

Law enforcement agencies working in the area have been asked to show maximum restraint, they said.

They assured that no attacks would be tolerated in the places of religious worship.

The advisers said that no one should take the law into their own hands irrespective of the situation and warned of stern actions in the event of anyone violating the instruction.

They said that treatment of all injured persons would be ensured, and if necessary, military hospitals would be made available for the treatment of injured people.

Committees comprising people from all communities should be formed at the village/union/upazila level to maintain harmony and peace, advisers insisted.

Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, special assistant to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, was also present.