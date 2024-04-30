Verdict in Sohel Chy murder case May 9

A Dhaka court yesterday set May 9 for the delivery of the verdict in Sohel Chowdhury murder case.

Judge Arunav Chakravarty of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka fixed the date after closing arguments.

During the trial, 10 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

During yesterday's hearing, Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Adnan Siddiqui, Faruque Abbasi and Sanzidul Islam Emon were present at the tribunal among the accused.

Four other accused -- Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Afakul Islam, Selim Khan and Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton -- are now absconding.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some unidentified criminals at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower on road 18 at Banani.