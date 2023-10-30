Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 04:51 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Verdict on Holey Artisan attack today

Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 04:51 AM

The High Court will deliver its verdict on the Holey Artisan Bakery Attack case today.

The bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on October 11 fixed October 30 for delivering the verdict after concluding the hearing of the death reference and appeals in the case, Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed and defence lawyer Ariful Islam told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), death penalties ordered by the lower court are examined by the HC before the punishment is confirmed.

On July 1, 2016, five militants with firearms, machetes, and grenades stormed the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before killing three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian national.

The militants were killed during a rescue operation by army commandos. Two police officials and a chef of the café were also killed during the 12-hour standoff. On November 27, 2019, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka convicted and sentenced seven militants to death for their involvement in the attack.

The convicts are Jahangir Hossain, Aslam Hossain Rash, Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

They filed separate appeals with the HC challenging the tribunal verdict.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বেলজিয়াম সফর নিয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন কাল

বিকেল ৪টায় প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে এ সংবাদ সম্মেলন শুরু হবে।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির লক্ষ্য নির্বাচন বানচাল করা, অংশ নেওয়া নয়: কাদের

৫৪ মিনিট আগে