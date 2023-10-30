Verdict on Holey Artisan attack today

The High Court will deliver its verdict on the Holey Artisan Bakery Attack case today.

The bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on October 11 fixed October 30 for delivering the verdict after concluding the hearing of the death reference and appeals in the case, Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed and defence lawyer Ariful Islam told The Daily Star.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), death penalties ordered by the lower court are examined by the HC before the punishment is confirmed.

On July 1, 2016, five militants with firearms, machetes, and grenades stormed the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before killing three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian national.

The militants were killed during a rescue operation by army commandos. Two police officials and a chef of the café were also killed during the 12-hour standoff. On November 27, 2019, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka convicted and sentenced seven militants to death for their involvement in the attack.

The convicts are Jahangir Hossain, Aslam Hossain Rash, Hadisur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Md Abdus Sabur Khan, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

They filed separate appeals with the HC challenging the tribunal verdict.