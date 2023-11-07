Vandalism, obstruction of police in 2013: Court sentences 9 BNP men to 3 years' jail

A Dhaka court today sentenced nine BNP leaders and activists including its central organising secretary Ishaq Ali Sarkar to three years' imprisonment each in a case filed over blasting crude bombs, vandalising vehicles and preventing police from discharging their duties in 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam handed down the sentence in their absence.

The eight other convicts are Yakub Sarkar, Md Arman Hossain, Anwar Hossain Rocky, Abdur Razzak Mitu, Advocate Rashed Alam, Md Parvez Hossain, Md Sohel Rana and Nader Ali.

Before passing the order, the magistrate cancelled their bails and issued arrest warrants against them, said Zaynul Abedin Meshbah, one of their lawyers.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrests or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgement.

The magistrate, however, acquitted seven others as their involvement with the incident was not proven.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

According to the prosecution, a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Ishaq Sarkar brought out a procession in front of Siddique Bazar at Bangshal around 3:25pm and blasted crude bombs, vandalised vehicles and prevented policemen from discharging their duties on May 27 of 2013.

Following the incident, Sub-inspector Asgar Ali filed a case against 16 people, including Ishaq Sarkar.

Earlier on August 8, another Dhaka court sentenced 21 BNP leaders and activists, including Ishaq Ali Sarkar, to two years in jail in a case filed over vandalising vehicles and preventing police from discharging their duties in October 2013.