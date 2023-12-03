Vandalism of CJ residence: Fakhrul seeks HC bail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has sought bail from the High Court in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28.

He filed a bail petition with the HC today through his lawyers. On November 22 , a Dhaka court denied him bail in the case.

Citing the bail petition, his lawyer Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star that Fakhrul was not involved in the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in any manner.

He is an elderly person and moreover, BNP leader Shahjahan Omar, a co accused of the same case, has already been granted bail, he added.

Kayser Kamal said the HC may hold hearing of the bail petition within a few days.

Mirza Fakhrul landed in jail on October 29.