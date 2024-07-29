Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Mon Jul 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:41 AM

Van puller stabbed to death in Jashore

A rickshaw van puller was stabbed to death in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore on Saturday night.

The victim, Ali Hossain Khokon, 28, was a resident of Ward 8 under Chaugachha municipality.

The victim's elder brother Saiful Islam said Ashraf, 22, a local, verbally abused Khokon when he was preparing to take passengers in the afternoon.

At one stage, they engaged in an altercation and Khokon slapped Ashraf, Saiful added.

Later around 10:30pm, Ashraf, his younger brother Reza, and their brother-in-law Malek ambushed Khokon and stabbed him in front of the Huda Chaugachha Jame Mosque, said Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chaugachha Police Station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury.

Locals took Khokon to Chaugacha Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Khandkar Zulkar Islam, a physician of the hospital's emergency department.

A case was filed with the Chaugachha Police Station accusing three Ashraf, Reza, and Malek, OC Iqbal told our Benapole correspondent.

Police are trying to arrest the accused.

