Van puller stabbed to death in Jashore

A rickshaw van puller was stabbed to death in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore last night.

The victim, Ali Hossain Khokon, 28, was a resident of Ward 8 under Chaugachha municipality.

The victim's elder brother Saiful Islam said a local named Ashraf, 22, verbally abused Khokon when he was preparing to take passengers yesterday afternoon. At one stage, they engaged in an altercation and Khokon slapped Ashraf, Saiful added.

Around 10:30pm, Ashraf, his younger brother Reza and their sister-in-law Malek stabbed the victim in his chest in front of the Huda Chaugachha Jame Mosque, said Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chaugachha Police Station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury.

Locals took him to Chaugacha Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him brought dead, said Khandkar Zulkar Islam, a physician of the hospital's emergency department.

A case was filed with the Chaugachha Police Station accusing three Ashraf, Reza and Malek, OC Iqbal told our Benapole correspondent.

Police are trying to arrest the accused.