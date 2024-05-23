UZ vice-chairman candidate killed in pre-polls clash

An upazila vice-chairman candidate was killed and seven people were injured as supporters of two vice-chairman aspirants clashed in Narsingdi's Raipura upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is Suman Miah, 40, son of Charsubuddi Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin.

Suman was facing tough competition from his rival contender Abid Hasan Rubel in the Raipura upazila parishad polls, slated for May 29.

Witnesses said Rubel along with his supporters was campaigning in Paratali area around 2:00pm.

"All of a sudden, a group of people in a microbus came and opened fire on us," said Sajib Miah, 22, a supporter of Rubel.

"Several posters of Suman Miah were pasted to the window of the microbus. So, it is clear that the attackers were supporters of Suman Miah," said Sajib, claiming that he and three others suffered bullet injuries.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the claim.

Around half an hour later, supporters of Rubel attacked Sumon and his supporters at Mirer Bazar.

"They [attackers] beat up my son to death. Three of his supporters were also injured in the attack," said Suman's father Nasir Uddin.

Contacted, Rubel said, "Suman and his supporters first attacked us with firearms. In retaliation, we chased them away."

About the allegation of beating up Suman to death, Rubel did not make any comment.

Khan Noor Uddin Md Jahangir, Raipura upazila health and family planning officer, said Suman was brought dead to the hospital. "He died from profuse bleeding from his nose."

Farid Uddin Khan, inspector (investigation) of Raipura Police Station, said, "We have heard about the clash and death of Suman. No one has filed any complaint in this connection."

Police were investigating the incident, he said, adding that additional police personnel were deployed to avert any untoward incidents.