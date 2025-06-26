UVED condemns impunity shielding law enforcement

Survivors urge accountability for Bangladesh’s enforced disappearances

Survivors of enforced disappearances have called for an end to the blanket immunity granted to law-enforcing agencies in Bangladesh, saying the absence of accountability has allowed systematic torture.

On the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, United for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances (UVED) urged the government to establish independent oversight mechanisms for all security forces and intelligence agencies and to acknowledge agency involvement in rights violations formally.

"Weak oversight, entrenched impunity, and political interference in law enforcement and the judiciary have enabled state agencies to commit torture with near-total immunity. Law-enforcing bodies routinely operate beyond legal limits, while victims face retaliation, complex legal barriers, and an inaccessible justice system," said UVED in a statement issued today.

UVED said law-enforcing agencies often exploit remand to extract forced confessions, unlawfully extend detention, and target political opponents.

The group added that political interference, weak enforcement, and the reluctance of magistrates to challenge illegal remand practices have allowed torture to become a routine practice.

"In practice, it [remand) has become synonymous with custodial torture and inhuman treatment," said UVED.

It also called for the publication of a white paper, under judicial supervision, to document incidents of torture and name the responsible actors.

They also called for institutional reforms to ensure that confessions obtained under duress are inadmissible and guarantee that remand is not abused.

UVED demanded the repeal of laws that it described as repressive and incompatible with international human rights norms.

These include the Special Powers Act, 1974 and the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2013, both of which, the group argued, have been used to justify extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances.