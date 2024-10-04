Crime & Justice
Uttara West AL president Monowar arrested

Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

Police arrested Awami League Uttara West Thana president advocate Monowar Islam Chowdhury Robin from the capital early this noon.

A team from Uttara West Police Station under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the AL leader from his residence in Uttara on charges of playing a strong role in suppressing the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, according to a DMP statement issued today.

The arrestee is a listed accused in seven criminal cases filed with Uttara West Police Station and five criminal cases with Uttara East Police Station.

Later, police produced him before a court.

