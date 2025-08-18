‘Use firearms in self-defence’: Cop detained for recording CMP chief's radio message

A police constable has been detained for recording a radio message from the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner, in which officers were instructed to open fire in self-defence during patrols or operations if confronted by armed individuals.

Constable Amit Das, a member of CMP Telecom and attached to Khulshi Police Station, was detained after being identified by police last night.

CMP Commissioner Hasib Aziz confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said, "Police detained Amit Das for recording a video of the wireless message. During interrogation, he admitted that he recorded it while receiving the message and shared it in the Khulshi Police WhatsApp group."

Amit will be shown arrested in a case to be filed under the Cyber Security Act, the official added.

He said, "On August 11, Awami League activists brought out a flash procession in the Saltgola area under Bandar Police Station."

Later, a three-member police team led by Sub-inspector (SI) Abu Sayeed Rana raided a house acting on a tip-off that AL activists were reportedly hiding there.

During the raid, SI Rana was attacked with a sharp weapon and was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with head injuries.

Following the attack, 18 people were arrested and sharp weapons were seized in a joint police–army operation.

Following the attack on police, the CMP commissioner in a wireless message on August 12 night issued the wireless message allowing officials to open fire in self-defence if confronted with armed individuals during patrols or operations.