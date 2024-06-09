UPDF supporter shot dead in Khagrachhari

Unidentified criminals shot a supporter of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) to death in Khagrachhari's Panchari upazila last night.

The deceased is Barun Bikash Chakma, 55, of Kamol Krishno Karbari Para in the upazila, our Rangamati correspondent reports.

The UPDF's spokesperson Aongya Marma said, around 9:30pm, a group of armed criminals swooped on Barun's house and then shot him, leaving him dead on the spot.

He accused members of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) of being involved in the killing.

Panchari Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Shafiul Azam said they could not recover the body yet since the incident happened in a remote area.

"They are yet to identify the criminals," he added.