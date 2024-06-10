UPDF supporter shot dead

A supporter of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Khagrachhari's Panchari upazila Saturday night.

The deceased is Barun Bikash Chakma, 55, of Kamol Krishno Karbari Para in the upazila.

The UPDF's spokesperson Aongya Marma said, a group of armed criminals attacked Barun at his house and shot him, leaving him dead on the spot around 9:30pm.

He accused members of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) of being involved in the killing.

This correspondent was unable to provide a comment from the PCJSS as the party does not have a committee in the Panchari upazila.

Panchari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiul Azam said they could not recover the body immediately as the incident took place in a remote area.

"We are yet to identify the criminals," he added.