UPDF member shot dead in Khagrachhari

A member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Santi Bikash Karbaripara in Khagrachhari's Dighinala upazila early yesterday.

The deceased, identified as Junel Chakma, 31, was an organiser of the Tarabunia unit of UPDF (Prasit Group) from Amtoli village in the upazila.

According to Nurul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dighinala Police Station, some three to four unidentified armed assailants broke into the house of Master Lalit Chakma in the Kangarima Chara area early in the morning, where Junel was staying, and killed him.

Upon receiving the information, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachari Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

"It was not immediately clear who were the persons involved in the killing," said the police official.

Meanwhile, Angya Marma, district organiser of UPDF, accused the reformist Jana Samhati Samity (JSS-MN Larma) and UPDF (Democratic) of being responsible for the killing and demanded justice.

However, both groups refuted the allegation and denied their involvement in the incident.

Junel had recently joined the UPDF from the Democratic Jubo Forum, reports UNB.