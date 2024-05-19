UPDF man among two shot dead in Rangamati

Two people, including a member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), were shot dead in an attack carried out by armed criminals in Rangamati last morning.

The deceased were identified as UPDF activist Bidyadhan Chakma, alias Tilak, 49, and local villager Dhanyamani Chakma, 32.

The incident occurred at 8:30am in the Monpudi area of Langadu Sadar union.

Local union parishad member Prashit Chakma said armed criminals surrounded a house where some UPDF members had gathered for organisational work, and opened fire, killing two men on the spot.

UPDF spokesperson Aongya Marma claimed that around seven to eight armed members of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) carried out the attack.

"We are calling for justice."

When contacted, PCJSS Langadu Upazila Committee General Secretary Manishankar Chakma rejected the allegation and denied any involvement in the attack.

Langadu Police Station Officer-in-Charge Harunur Rashid said the bodies of the victims bore gunshot injuries.

"The bodies have been sent to Rangamati General Hospital for autopsy. We will take necessary legal action after an investigation into the incident," he added.