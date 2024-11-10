UPDF leader shot dead in Khagrachhari

A leader of United People's Democratic Front was shot dead by miscreants in Logang union of Khagrachhari's Panchhari this afternoon.

The victim is Miton Chakma, former president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad of Chittagong University, said a press release signed by Niron Chakma, head of UPDF's publicity and publication department.

Angya Marma, UPDF's district organiser, in the press release, said, "Today, on the death anniversary of Manabendra Narayan Larma, the attack by Santu group [PCJSS-Santu Larma] is very nasty and cowardly. Through this attack, they proved themselves to be a murderous force yet again."

Calling upon the people of all walks of life to get united against such conflicted policy of Parbattya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS-Santu Larma), Angya Marma said a special quarter of the ruling class are trying to keep the conflict alive in the Chittagong Hill Tracts by using the Santu group.

Falling into the trap of this conspiracy, the Santu group is carrying out armed attacks on the UPDF, he said.

"All must stand against these reckless activities of Santu group," he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Panchhari Police Station Mohammad Jasim said, "We heard the firing incident from the locals which lasted from 5:00am to 8:00am. But we did not get any news of casualties. We are yet to visit the incident spot as it is in a remote place."

On October 30, three UPDF activists were shot dead by miscreants in Latiban union of Panchhari. All of them were followers of Prasit Khisa. The Prasit Khisa-led UPDF blamed the democratic UPDF for the incident.