Upazila polls: Chairman candidate sent to jail for carrying unlicensed firearm

A Barguna court today sent a chairman candidate for the upcoming Betagi Upazila Parishad election and his car driver to jail on charges of possessing an unlicensed pistol.

The accused are chairman candidate Nahid Mahmud Hossain Litu, 40, and his driver Sajeeb, 35, said Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Betagi Police Station told our Patuakhali correspondent.

A judge of Betagi Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order after police produced them before the court around noon, the police official said.

Police said when Litu was going to participate in an election campaign in Deshantarkathi area of Bibichini Union around 8:00pm yesterday, a police team halted his car in Russell Square area of Betagi town and searched the vehicle.

Later, a pistol, wrapped in a cloth, was recovered from under the driver's seat.

OC Mahbubur said Litu had a license for a shotgun but he could not show the license of the recovered pistol. So, both were arrested for possessing illegal firearms.