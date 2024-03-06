Upazila chairman sued over rape, abduction in Khulna

Chairman of Khulna's Dumuria upazila was sued in a case filed today in connection with the rape and abduction of a girl.

The accused also include six named and 10-15 unnamed individuals

The named accused are Gazi Ejaz Ahmed, chairman of Dumuria upazila parishad; Gazi Tauhiduzzaman, chairman of Rudaghra union parishad; his brother Gazi Abdul Haque; Al Amin Gazi; Aktarul Alam (Sumon); Saddam Gazi; and Md Imran Hossain.

According to the case statement, Gazi Ejaz had raped the girl multiple times previously promising to marry her. On January 27, he raped her again at his office before she managed to flee.

Later, the victim was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. On January 28, some of the named and unnamed accused abducted the girl and her mother from the hospital's One-Stop Crisis Centre, it added.

They forced and intimidated the victim and her mother to give statements to Sonadanga Police Station stating that the girl had not been raped, the statement also said.

A relative of the victim lodged the complaint with a Khulna court yesterday morning after Dumuria Police Station refused to take the case. The judge took note of the complaint and directed Dumuria Police Station to take it as a statement of the case, said the defendant's lawyer, Mominul Islam.

The officer-in-charge of Dumuria police station will submit a related report to the court after investigation, he added.

Asked about the refusal to take the case, Sukanta Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station, told The Daily Star that no one came to the station to file a case in this regard.

"We have not received the court papers yet. We will act accordingly after receiving the court's instructions," he said.