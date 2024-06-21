Upazila chairman sent to jail over domestic violence

A Narayanganj court yesterday sent an upazila chairman to jail in a case filed by his second wife over domestic violence.

It passed the order after rejecting the bail petition of Maksud Hossain, Bandar upazila chairman, said Public Prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

Maksud appeared in court as his eight-week anticipatory bail expired, he said.

On April 23, his second wife Sultana Begum filed a petition with a tribunal, alleging that her husband demanded dowry and tortured her.

After hearing the petition, the court ordered Bandar police to investigate the matter after recording the case. Later, the case was recorded with the police station.