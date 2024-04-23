Upazila AL president lands in jail for assaulting journo

Awami League president of Kutubdia Upazila unit in Cox's Bazar and his brother were arrested yesterday and later landed in jail on charges of assaulting a journalist.

Aurangzeb Matbar, 55, president of Kutubdia Upazila Al and his younger brother Mujahidul Islam Selim were sent to jail after they were placed before the district count on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police complaint, on Friday afternoon, Awami League leader Aurangzeb and his relatives attacked Mizanur Rahman, the Kutubdia upazila correspondent of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin and private channel Asian Television and took their belongings.

On Saturday night, the journalist filed the case in which Aurangzeb was made the main accused.

Subsequently, police arrested Aurangzeb and his brother from their residence in Nazar Ali Matbarpara area of Baraghop union at around 3:30pm, said Kutubdia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Golam Kabir.