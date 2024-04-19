Unidentified youth’s body recovered from Turag river

River police recovered the body of an unidentified youth from Turag river in Tongi of Gazipur this afternoon.

The young man, aged around 30, was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting police.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Mannan, in-charge of Tongi River Police Outpost, said locals saw a body floating in the Turag river in Chuaritek area around 11:00am and informed police.

Later, law enforcers recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for autopsy, he said.

Efforts are underway to identify the body, the police official said.

River police suspect that the body was dumped in the river after the man was killed a few days ago.