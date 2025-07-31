UN expert: Tech support vital for probing unlawful deaths

UN and other international partners stand ready to support initiatives

Morris Tidball-Binz, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, today said technological support is crucial for effective investigation of potentially unlawful deaths.

In his closing remarks at a two-day international workshop in Dhaka, he assured that the UN and other international partners stand ready to support initiatives such as the establishment of mobile DNA labs, on-site body identification systems, and other technology-driven tools that enhance investigative capacity.

The workshop, titled "Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Deaths", was jointly organised by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator (UNRC).

It was held at CID headquarters on July 30–31.

Earlier, delivering the keynote address, Tidball-Binz highlighted the importance of the Minnesota Protocol as a globally accepted framework for impartial and transparent investigations into suspicious deaths.

"It is an internationally recognised framework that ensures impartial investigation of unlawful deaths and plays a vital role in building trust in the justice system," he said.

Citing case studies from Libya and the Falkland Islands, he stressed how the protocol strengthens legal processes and human rights protections by guiding investigators in handling sensitive death investigations.

CID chief, also the additional inspector general of police, Mohammad Shibghat Ullah chaired the workshop.

In his speech, he said that CID is developing into a modern, technology-driven and evidence-based investigation agency. "We are committed to conducting investigations that are transparent, scientific and aligned with international standards," he said.

The CID chief also stressed the need for credible, forensic-based investigations to protect human rights and ensure justice, noting that international collaborations like this workshop help move that agenda forward.

Special Superintendent of Police (Forensics) Shampa Yasmin earlier gave an overview of CID's forensic capabilities, including DNA and other scientific tools.

Participants at the workshop included senior police officers from various units, members of the judiciary, forensic and medical experts, human rights defenders, and professionals from the technology and investigation sectors. The multi-disciplinary presence enriched the discussion with real-world experiences and practical challenges.

Key topics covered included disaster victim identification (DVI), preparation of unbiased forensic reports based on scientific principles, ethical and professional policing in human rights contexts, and real-world case studies.

Notable presentations on DNA forensic practices in Bangladesh were delivered by Momtaz Ara, Assistant Professor of Forensic Medicine at Dhaka Medical College; Additional DIG Jannatul Hasan from Police Headquarters; and CID's Deputy Chief DNA Analyst Ahmed Ferdous. They discussed the progress and challenges in forensic investigations, including those related to the July Movement.

On the final day, speakers stressed the need to integrate advanced technology, global expertise and regular training to make the country's investigative process more efficient, transparent and human rights focused.

The CID chief concluded by reiterating the department's commitment to expanding forensic capabilities, especially in terms of infrastructure and training, and expressed hope for continued support from international partners to that end.