Ukhiya Refugee Camps: Two Rohingya men shot dead, another knifed to death

Three Rohingya men, including a community leader, were shot and stabbed to death in three refugee camps in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

Criminals from the Myanmar-based armed group Arakan Rohingyas Salvation Army (ARSA) carried out the killings, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Md Abdullah, 23, a resident of Block C of Balukhali Camp 17, and Nadir Hossain, 39, head majhi (chief community leader) of Block F of Madhurchhara Camp 4, and Master Aiub, 35, a resident of Bhasanchar refugee camp in Noakhali.

Additional DIG Amir Zafar, commander of the 8 Armed Police Battalion, said Aiub was illegally staying at Ukhiya's Camp 15 for the last two months.

"Around 15-20 ARSA criminals attacked him at the camp and stabbed him to death," he added.

In the other two incidents, armed criminals called the victims out of their homes and shot them out on the road, leaving them dead.

"ARSA criminals committed these murders to establish dominance in the refugee camps," said OC Shamim.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

Additional DIG Md Iqbal, commander of the 14 Armed Police Battalion, said additional forces have been deployed in the camp. "APBN is conducting drives to catch those involved in the incident."

Earlier on December 6, three Rohingya men were killed and two others were injured by suspected Arsa criminals in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

At least 11 Rohingyas have been killed at different camps in Ukhiya over the last 30 days.