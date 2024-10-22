Ukhiya camp: Three of a Rohingya family shot dead

Three members of a Rohingya family were shot dead by unknown assailants at a refugee camp in the Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early morning yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Ahmed Hossain, 60, his son Syedul Amin, 28, and daughter Asma, 13, from block 104 under Camp 17 in the upazila.

The attack was carried out at Camp 20 extension, where the family was living temporarily, said Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Iqbal, commander of the 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

He said 15-20 attackers entered their house around 4:00am and opened fire at the family.

The father and the son died on the spot and the daughter received bullet wounds. She was rushed to a nearby NGO-run hospital and later transferred to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. She died on the way to the hospital, APBn unit commander Iqbal said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Iqbal said police learned that Syedul was involved with the armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in the camps and his rival group carried out the attack, Iqbal said.

After the attack, they fled towards the Lalpahar area, he said.

The family moved to Camp 20 extension from Camp 17 possibly because of safety issues, he said.

The refugees of the camp said members of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation might have conducted the attack.

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas from Myanmar live in 34 refugee camps in Bangladesh. Most of them fled Myanmar's Rakhine stated during a brutal military campaign targeting the ethnic minority group in 2017.