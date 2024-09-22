Two youths hacked to death in Bogura

Two people were hacked to death by miscreants in Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila this evening.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Talukdar, 35, and his friend Md Swapan, 32, residents of Sabrul Talukdar para under the Shajahanpur upazila, reports our Bogura correspondent.

Hazrat Ali, chairman of Ashekpur Union Parishad, said Sagar was going towards Shabrul area on a motorcycle with his two assistants -- Swapon and Muktar, 28. On the way, a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons in Chhoto Mondolpara area in the evening.

Sagar and Swapan died on the spot in the attack, said the chairman.

Locals rescued Muktar and took him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Bogura, he added.

Saagar and Swpan's bodies were still on the spot till the filing of this report around 9:30pm.

Locals said Sagar was an activist of the upazila Swechchhasebak League unit.

Faruk Hossain, sub-inspector of Shajanpur Police Station, said, "Sagar was accused in multiple murder cases. Due to the previous feud, his opposition group might have killed him. We are investigating the incident."

In a press note, the district police informed the journalist that Sagar was accused in at least 15-20 cases, including multiple murder cases.