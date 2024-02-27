Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:43 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Two women get life term for yaba peddling

Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:42 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:43 PM
Viqarunnisa teacher remanded

A Chattogram court today sentenced two women to life term imprisonment for peddling yaba in 2022.

The court of 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarwar Alam delivered the verdict.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The convicts are Bharati Dhar, 37, from Teknaf; and Patrani Dhar, 42, from Ramu in Cox's Bazar, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Public Prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury said the two women were also fined Tk 10,000, in default of which, they will have to suffer one year more in jail.

Bharati is behind bars and Patrani has been absconding since she received bail.

The case was filed after Rab arrested the two with 37,015 yaba pills in June 2022 in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification