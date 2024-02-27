Two women get life term for yaba peddling

A Chattogram court today sentenced two women to life term imprisonment for peddling yaba in 2022.

The court of 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarwar Alam delivered the verdict.

The convicts are Bharati Dhar, 37, from Teknaf; and Patrani Dhar, 42, from Ramu in Cox's Bazar, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Public Prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury said the two women were also fined Tk 10,000, in default of which, they will have to suffer one year more in jail.

Bharati is behind bars and Patrani has been absconding since she received bail.

The case was filed after Rab arrested the two with 37,015 yaba pills in June 2022 in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram.