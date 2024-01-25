Two UPDF members shot dead in Khagrachhari

Two members of United People's Democratic Front were shot dead by criminals at Durchhari in Khagrachhari's Mohalchhari yesterday morning.

The victims, Robi Kumar Chakma, 64, and Bimol Chakma, 55, were UPDF activists, said UPDF spokesperson Anogya Marma.

UPDF accused its rival group UPDF (Democratic) of the killings.

A press release, signed by Niron Chakma, information and publicity affairs secretary of UPDF, said another member Rahintha Chakma, 32, went missing after the incident.

However, The Daily Star could not comment with the UPDF (Democratic) for comments.

Md Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Mohalchhari Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Khagrachhari General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

No case was filed in this connection, he said.

Earlier on December 11 last year, four UPDF activists were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Anil Para village of the district's Panchhari upazila.