Two traders fined for selling onions at higher price

A mobile court of Chattogram District Administration has started drives to control the onion market due to the rampant increase in prices across the country.

Yesterday, it fined Meher Ali Traders and Mohammad Ali Ahmad Traders Tk 20,000 for selling onions at an increased rate and for irregularities such as not keeping receipts.

The market monitoring team and a mobile court conducted the drive from 3:00pm to 6:00pm under the supervision of Chattogram District Administration's Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Omar Faruk in Khatunganj.

"Our monitoring will continue. Additionally, efforts are going on to ensure that the prices of consumer goods do not increase under the pretext of reduced supply," he said.