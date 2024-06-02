Two tourists rescued in Cox's Bazar after abduction

Rab has rescued two tourists from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, seven days after they were kidnapped while visiting the district.

A Rab team rescued Biplab Kumar Roy Babu and his friend Suman Chandra Das from Unchiprang under Whykong union yesterday evening, said Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Salam Chowdhury, also the senior assistant director (Legal and Media) of Rab-15.

Salam said Biplab and Suman came to visit Cox's Bazar from Kishoreganj on May 25. The same day, Biplab phoned his family and informed them that they had been kidnapped. A ransom of Tk 5 lakh was demanded, according to the family.

Then, Rab started the operation after receiving the complaint.

Yesterday evening, Rab successfully rescued Biplab and Suman from Unchiprang.

The unharmed two tourists were handed to their families, he said.

The operation to arrest the abductors is ongoing, Salam further said.