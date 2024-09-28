Two throat-slit bodies recovered in Gulshan

Police today recovered two decomposed bodies with their throats slit from a tin-shed house in Dhaka's Gulshan area this morning.

The deceased were identified as Rafiq, 62, from Dabadbia village in Barishal Sadar upazila, and Sabbir, 15, from Raiganj Bazar area of Gouripur upazila of Mymensingh district.

On information, police recovered the bodies from the house located on road no. 108 in Gulshan-2.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station Touhid Ahmed confirmed the incident, saying that the two might have been killed on Thursday.

Residents from neighbourhood informed police in the morning as bad odour was coming out of the house, the OC said.

The bodies will be sent the hospital morgue for autopsy on completion of the legal procedure.