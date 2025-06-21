Two SUST students arrested over rape

Police have arrested two students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on charges of raping a female student of the minority community and filming the incident.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, Shanto Tara Adnan and Swagato Dash Partha, both third-year students of sociology department, took her to a mess in the Surma residential area on May 2 and drugged and raped her.

The woman told officers that she had not filed the complaint earlier as the accused had threatened to spread the video online if she told anyone what happened.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said one of the accused was detained from the campus and the other from the Surma area around 9:30pm on Thursday.

The university proctor's office informed police that it had interrogated the accused and primarily verified the complaint, Saiful said, adding that the men face charges under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act.

SUST students demonstrated and marched on the campus yesterday afternoon, demanding justice for the victim.