Two SUST students arrested for alleged rape

Police have arrested two students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in connection with the alleged rape of a female student and the recording of the incident on video.

The arrestees have been identified as Shanto Tara Adnan and Swagato Dash Partha, both third-year students of the university's Sociology department.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said one of the accused was detained from the university campus and the other from the Surma residential area around 9:30pm yesterday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was taken to a mess in the Surma residential area on May 2, where she was allegedly drugged and raped.

The perpetrators also reportedly filmed the incident.

Following preliminary interrogation and verification of the complaint, the university's proctorial body handed the two suspects over to police, ADC Saiful added.

He further confirmed that a case has been filed under Section 9(3) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Sections 8(1), 8(2), and 8(3) of the Pornography Control Act.

The two students are currently in police custody.